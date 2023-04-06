Farmers in Austria scramble to protect orchards and crops from frosty nights after early blooming

Farmers in Austria are scrambling to protect their harvest after some of plants and trees sprouted far too early.

The region's recent cold weather is freezing the trees' sensitive buds and farmers are resorting to creative measures to protect them. Some are using heaters to force heat directly onto the plants. The resulting warm air can also be distributed throughout the garden.

In some fruit farms, owners are also using artificial irrigation to create a layer of ice that is supposed to protect the buds from the cold.

They are also using foil tunnels to protect the asparagus from frost.

But there are limits to how much these measures can preserve harvests, especially when the temperatures drop slightly below zero.