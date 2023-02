As the carnival approaches, Rio's dance schools are busy teaching Brazilians and foreign visitors how to move to the music, especially the Samba.

Rehearsals and samba dance classes are underway for Brazil's biggest party of the year, the Rio Carnival.

One samba style, "passista" is popular among international visitors who share Brazil's love of dancing.

Last year, the state of Rio de Janeiro recognised samba dancing as an intangible cultural heritage.

