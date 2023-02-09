Dozens of remains of earthquake victims were still awaiting identification at a makeshift morgue in Turkey, days after the massive earthquake devastated large swathes of the country.

More than 100 bodies, in bodybags or covered in blankets, were laid out in the yard and in refrigerated trucks at the state hospital in Antakya, even as more remains arrived.

Turkey’s disaster management agency has said victims who cannot be identified will be buried within five days, in line with Islamic funeral rites which require that burial take place as quickly as possible.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) agency said unidentified victims would be interred after undergoing DNA tests, finger printing and being photographed for future identification.

