"Where is my mum?" A girl asked rescuers after being pulled alive from the rubble caused by a devastating earthquake on Monday morning.

Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug - sometimes with their bare hands - through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake.

But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent.

“We could hear their voices, they were calling for help," Ali Silo, whose two relatives could not be saved in the Turkish town of Nurdagi, said.

In the end, it was left to Silo and other residents to recover the bodies and those of two other victims.

