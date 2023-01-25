Angry protesters hurled rocks and set tyres alight in front of Lebanon's Central Bank in Beirut on Tuesday, denouncing the slide of the country's currency, which began in 2019.

The value of the pound hit a new low, trading at 50,000 to the US dollar, as the country’s deeply divided Parliament failed to elect a president for the eleventh time.

Protesters were calling for reforms in the country’s financial sector, but the government and divided parliament have stalled implementing changes after reaching an agreement last year.

Lebanon's currency, once valued at 1,500 for 1 US dollar, has lost over 90% of its value.