A model wears a creation as part of the Louis Vuitton menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Paris.
no comment

Watch: Louis Vuitton's new collection displayed in Paris' Fashion Week

The Louis Vuitton men's studio took control of the house's creative helm after the death of Virgil Abloh in 2021. 

The Louis Vuitton men's studio took control of the house's creative helm after the death of Virgil Abloh in 2021. 

On Thursday the set was a vintage childhood home recreated inside the Louvre's oldest courtyard - a theme continuing Abloh's coming-of-age styles that defined his Vuitton tenure from 2018-2021.

This season, the youthful studio team and guest designer Colm Dillane channelled growing up "as members of the first generation raised on super-connectivity." 

References to the digital age abounded in the creative and tailoring-heavy display.

Watch the No Comment by click on on the player icon above

More from no comment

Latest video