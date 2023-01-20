The Louis Vuitton men's studio took control of the house's creative helm after the death of Virgil Abloh in 2021.

On Thursday the set was a vintage childhood home recreated inside the Louvre's oldest courtyard - a theme continuing Abloh's coming-of-age styles that defined his Vuitton tenure from 2018-2021.

This season, the youthful studio team and guest designer Colm Dillane channelled growing up "as members of the first generation raised on super-connectivity."

References to the digital age abounded in the creative and tailoring-heavy display.

