A 16-year-old shot during a protest in the southern Peruvian region of Puno died on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 49 in more than a month of unrest following the ousting of President Pedro Castillo.

Relatives of the teen, who Peruvian officials only identified by the initials B.A.J., say he had been hospitalised in critical condition for two days after being shot in the head.

The Ombudsman’s Office said Thursday that there were mobilisations, strikes and roadblocks in 35 provinces, most of them in the southern regions of the Andean country.

The unrest began in early December following the destitution and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president of the poor, who was proud of his rural roots, following his attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

