In Donetsk city, six people including one child were injured on Thursday as a result of shelling that hit a mall, the Transfiguration orthodox cathedral and a primary health care centre. Local officials called this the heaviest attack by Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.

Kremlin-backed authorities in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, illegally annexed by Russia in September, said that Russia has taken control of 80 per cent of the city of Marinka, critical to Kyiv's hopes of retaking the region.

Meanwhile, life in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson is a constant struggle for locals as Russian forces continue to shell the war-torn regional capital.

Although supermarket chains have started to reopen, residents say they need greater support during the cold winter months, including more generators and better access to medicine.