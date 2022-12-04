The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was heavily shelled on Saturday night, causing fires and injuring at least two people.

While leaving Kherson, Russian forces damaged electric lines and heating stations in early November, leaving the whole region without electricity, water and heating.

In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a shopping centre was also plunged into darkness as many cities experience blackouts in the aftermath of Moscow's targeting of the country's energy infrastructure.

