The massive wave of Russian airstrikes across Ukraine on 15 November hit both critical energy infrastructure and residential areas.

The local governor in Lviv province says that even though power is back up for around 95% of the province, only 30% of consumers can use electricity at the same time due to capacity limits.

The first explosion happened when we were in a shelter, I grabbed my children. The second explosion was very powerful. Ludmyla Lviv resident

Ludmyia lives in Lviv and said the blasts were strong.

"We heard both explosions," she said. "The first explosion happened when we were in a shelter, I grabbed my children. The second explosion was very powerful. The house was shaking. I was worried it was happening in our backyard because we could hear the explosions."

In the capital Kyiv at least one person was killed in the bombardment and electricity was cut off from thousands of homes.

Ukraine's military advances are slowing

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been accused of trying to freeze Ukraine into submission after failing to take it by force.

However, as winter approaches Ukraine's military advances are slowing. US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was a low probability that Ukraine could push Russia out entirely.

"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they define, or what they claim as Crimea, the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high militarily," General Milley said.

Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage of its so-called Kamakazee drones which it used during the barrage of strikes on 15 November.

Russia says it only targets energy or military infrastructure.