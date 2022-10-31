Israeli troops demolished a residential building in the Palestinian city of Hebron on Monday on the grounds that the owners lacked the required construction permit.

Israel regularly levels homes built by Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank if they lack the relevant construction documents.

However, Palestinian officials say planning permission is difficult to obtain and is rarely granted by occupying authorities.

Growing families in the occupied West Bank are driving up the demand for housing which has added to overcrowding and further fuelled homelessness.

Many Palestinian families extend their properties or build new ones to accommodate their growing families without the necessary permits and therefore, risk demolition.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 388 structures were knocked down and 491 people were displaced on the territiory in the first half of 2022.