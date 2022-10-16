The mayor's office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists was struck by rockets, Russian state agencies reported.

According to the separatist authorities, four people were injured.

According to RIA Novosti, the municipal building in Donetsk was "seriously damaged" by the attack, which local separatist authorities blamed on Ukraine.

Kremlin-backed separatist authorities have previously accused Ukraine of numerous strikes on infrastructure and residential targets in the occupied territories, often employing the U.S.-supplied long-range HIMARS rockets, without providing corroborating information.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation near Bakhmut was "the most difficult", a few days after pro-Russian forces announced they were moving closer to the city.

Rescuers demine the territories where fierce fighting took place near the recently liberated city of Lyman, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. As officials clear the landscape of the last footprints of Russian occupation, mass graves, thought to be filled with the bodies of civilians, are then exhumed.