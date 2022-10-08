This week, women have shown solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran, by cutting a lock of hair in front of the European Parliament for Swedish MP Abir Al-Sahlani; or on Instagram, for French artists, among which Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert, Belgian singer Angèle or Marjane Satrapi.

But they have also shown strength by taking a plunge from a helicopter for Aussie six-time World Series champion Rhiannan Iffland, in Sydney Bay; or by docking at the International Space Station for Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman in space.

Finally, Hurricane Ian is considered one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.