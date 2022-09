Ukraine said Friday it had identified about 450 graves at a site near Izyum after retaking the strategic eastern town from the Russians, a discovery Kyiv compared to atrocities in Bucha and Mariupol.

Graves topped with white crosses and marked with numbers are scattered among the trees, with an inscription reading: "Ukrainian Army, 17 people. Izyum mortuary".

The United Nations in Geneva said it would send a team to determine the circumstances of the deaths.