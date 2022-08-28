Thousands of people living near swollen rivers in northern Pakistan were ordered to evacuate on Saturday as the death toll from the devastating monsoon rains rose to nearly 1,000.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Swat River became a raging torrent, washing away buildings and bridges and damaging roads.

In Pakistan's Balochistan province, villagers are up to their necks in floodwaters.

Since mid-June, flash floods triggered by heavy rains across much of Pakistan have left thousands injured and displaced.

The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency.