Two indigenous Aymara women play golf in traditional dress at the exclusive La Paz Golf Club.

They are called 'Cholitas' and are playing in a tournament for the club's workers.

Golf, which has no roots in Bolivia, is generally considered a sport for the wealthy.

But Martha Mamani and Teresa Zárate, who work in the maintenance department of the golf course, have been drawn to the sport for 37 years.

In Bolivia, there are only five golf clubs. The majority of golfers are men.

The price of the tournament has not yet been determined. Mamani says that in the past they have competed for items such as the latest mobile phones, all of which were financed by club members.

About 20 workers are participating in the game to fraternise, said the general manager of the La Paz golf club, Víctor Hugo Aguirre.