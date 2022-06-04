English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 4th – Midday
Updated: 04/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Sandstorm hits Senegal's capital
A cloud of dust covering the city surprised the residents on Dakar on Friday. Senegalese authorities warned of a "very poor air quality" in the city and the "high health risk" specially for those suffering of respiratory diseases.
Queen lights first Platinum Jubilee beacon
'It's too f***** windy, mate!' Dover's beacon lighters struggle against strong breeze
US president makes impassioned plea for ban on assault weapons
EU accession process standards must be met, von der Leyen says
Latest news bulletin | June 3rd – Midday
no comment
Tropical storm Alex drenches Cuba
no comment
Sandstorm hits Senegal's capital
Ukraine
Putin: 'We will guarantee the safe passage' of grain
no comment
No comment videos of the week
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 4th – Morning
Ukraine
Ukrainian MP: The first 100 days of war made people stronger