From Georgia to Canada, these eight countries offer tourist visas of up to one year.

Europeans are lucky to hold some of the world’s most powerful passports.

Dozens of countries - from Brazil to Japan - have signed visa waiver agreements with EU countries, allowing hassle free holidays for up to 90 days.

But what if you’re planning a longer getaway?

These eight countries offer the most generous tourist visas for EU citizens.

8. Fiji: Snorkel around hundreds of islands for four months

Fiji is known for its pristine waters. Canva

If you really want to get away from it all for a while, head to Fiji, where EU citizens can stay for a blissful four months.

Known for its pristine beaches and teeming diving sites, the South Pacific archipelago is the perfect place to kick back and relax.

After you’ve exhausted the larger islands of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu, there are 300 more to explore with your snorkel in hand.

7. Armenia: Climb Biblical mountains and sip local brandy for six months

Armenia is perfect for history lovers. Canva

EU passport holders can spend 180 days per year in Armenia visa-free.

The landlocked country is a must-visit for history buffs, who can explore everything from the UNESCO-listed medieval Haghpat Monastery Complex to the 7th century Zvartnots Cathedral.

It’s also packed with stunning natural scenery, from the peaceful Lake Sevan to the Biblical Mount Ararat.

Locally produced wine and oak-aged brandy will quench your thirst throughout your trip.

5-6. Mexico and Panama: Take a year-long break in Central America

Take a dip in Mexico's cenotes. Canva

Both Mexico and Panama offer EU citizens a 180-day visa, meaning you could visit both countries in the same trip and get away for an entire year.

Go beyond Mexico’s party city Cancun and you’ll be rewarded with the shimmering cenotes of Tulum, the Yucatán Peninsula’s Mayan ruins and Mexico City’s vibrant art scene.

Head south to Panama to lounge on the white sand beaches of San Blas Islands and zipline over lush jungle in Volcan Baru National Park.

4. UK: Combine business and travel for six months

EU citizens can stay in the UK for up to six months. Canva

Despite Brexit, EU passport holders can still visit the UK for an extended period of up to six months without a visa.

During this time, you’re permitted to attend business meetings, events and conferences - making it the ideal destination to combine work and leisure.

The sprawling city of London could keep you occupied for the entire stint - though you’d need a healthy budget. When it’s time to save money, head north to cultural capitals like Manchester and Liverpool or take a scenic camping trip in the Lake District or Wales.

3. Canada: Bounce between culture and nature for six months

Canada offers everything from skiing to metropolises. Canva

EU citizens can visit Canada visa-free for up to six months - all you need to do is complete an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) at a cost of CAD $7 (€5) before your trip.

You’ll have no problem filling your time in the vast country, which is packed with dynamic cities and breathtaking natural scenery.

Active travellers can hike the Canadian Rockies or go skiing in Whistler. Foodies can fill up in Toronto while music lovers will want to hit Montreal’s Jazz Festival. Or for the best of both worlds, head to Vancouver where mountains, beaches and forests surround a bustling metropolis.

2. Peru: Chase waterfalls and Inca trails for six months

Take an extended trip along Peru's Inca Trail. Canva

EU citizens can stay in Peru without a visa for 183 days. After an obligatory visit to Machu Picchu, the Andes mountains’ Inca Trail offers lots more to explore.

There’s a limit on the daily number of permits given to access the trail, but with six months to spare you’ll have plenty of time to secure your spot.

Peru has no shortage of bucket list sights to tick off, from the mystical Rainbow Mountain to the tranquil Lake Titicaca and the majestic Gocta waterfall.

1. Georgia: Explore mountains and Black Sea beaches for up to one year

EU tourists can visit Georgia for up to one year. Canva

Georgia is on a mission to become part of the European Union, but its borders are already open to EU citizens. The tiny nation offers visa-free stays of one year to almost 100 countries, including those in the EU.

This gives you plenty of time to hike the Caucasus Mountains, dotted with picturesque villages and medieval watchtowers.

Next, take a hard earned rest on the beaches of the Black Sea coast, before heading to the capital city Tbilisi, where fairytale architecture and hip converted warehouses collide.