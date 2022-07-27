The struggle between Ryanair's unions and management has only just begun.

After June and July were marked by strikes at airports, two Ryanair cabin crew unions, Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) and Sitcpla, have called for a walk out that will last five months running from 8 August to 7 January 2023.

The industrial action will take place every week, from Monday to Thursday, and will last 24 hours, sources from USO told Euronews. Their demands include a call for the immediate reinstatement of the 11 workers fired for striking this July.

"We are seeing a trickle of dismissals almost daily. Last week it was the tenth worker and yesterday another colleague from Barcelona who had been with the company for 12 years," union sources say.

They are also calling for an end to disciplinary proceedings against almost 100 workers who took part in the stoppages.

"They are using this as a way of intimidating the workforce. It is their way of warning workers to be careful about going on strike," says a union spokeswoman.

Despite the situation, the company refuses to sit down with the unions.

"There has not yet been any kind of cooperation on their part," the USO says.

The 18 days of strikes since the beginning of the summer caused an estimated 310 cancellations and about 3,455 delays at 10 Ryanair bases in Spain.

"Even with all the obstacles, there has been between 35 per cent and 40 per cent of the strike follow up".

This new action will mainly affect the airports of Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Seville and Palma de Mallorca. Both national and international connections will be disrupted.

What are the union's demands?

The workers' demands include "the application of basic labour rights", in the words of the union.

A few months ago, Ryanair left negotiations with USO and Sitcpla to come to an agreement with CC OO, another of the unions. Only workers affiliated with CC OO will be able to benefit from the conditions of the agreement, something that USO doesn't think is acceptable. This is what led to the strike.

What they are asking for is the application of Spanish labour legislation on rest breaks and the implementation of the 14 public holidays that Spanish workers have - instead of the nine that the company offers.

They are also calling for the end of subcontracting through employment agencies such as Workforce and Crewlink under Irish legislation.

A Ryanair employee holds flyers reading "Support our strike" as they protest at Terminal 2 of El Prat airport in Barcelona. PAU BARRENA/AFP

In addition, they are demanding a wage increase to return their pay to pre-pandemic levels. COVID brought a substantial pay cut for the workforce due to the standstill experienced by all airlines and the unions point out that employees' pay has not recovered.

They also claim that they are only paid for hours flown. The unions are asking for their base salary to be at least the minimum interprofessional wage.

What does Ryanair have to say?

In his latest statements, the CEO of Ryanair Eddie Wilson assured passengers that "The impact of the strike is minimal, it affects Spain’s reputation more". These words were rejected by the workers.

"The flight crew members receive the support of the passengers, they understand their motives, even if it is a nuisance to have their flight cancelled," union sources say.

"They have the solution in hand, which is to sit down and negotiate," they add.

Ryanair has not counted the number of cancellations and has limited itself to saying that less than 1 per cent of the scheduled flights have been affected.

The unions, on the other hand, have counted the number of cancellations. Today alone there have so far been nine cancellations and 42 delays. Barcelona-El Prat airport has been the most affected, followed by Madrid and Malaga.