Budget airline Jet2 is giving away summer holidays for as little as 1p (12 cents).

If this sounds too good to be true, that’s because the odds of actually winning are a bit more complicated.

Every week the UK tour operator is releasing a new European destination in its ‘bid for a break’ competition. Bargain hunters have a few days to name their price, and the lowest unique bid wins.

That means that although, in theory, a 1p offer could be enough, it’s unlikely to seal the deal as more people are likely to opt for the smallest amount in the hope of securing the prize. The astonishing scheme sent 23 lucky holiday-makers abroad last year, with bids ranging from 2p (23 cents) to £15.29 (€17.95).

Upcoming bids include a couple’s get-away to a four-star Crete resort, followed by a week-long stay in a Gran Canaria hotel for two adults and two children. Next month, a stay in a five-star hotel in Limassol, Cyprus is up for grabs.

“With international travel now fully unlocked, we know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine, and we are delighted to relaunch our Bid for a Break campaign,” Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said last month.

How do you bid for a Jet2 holiday?

If you fancy your chances - and are up for a spontaneous European break if you win - the bidding process is pretty straightforward.

You’ll need to download the Jet2holidays app to start with, head to the ‘Offers’ page, select ‘Bid for a break’ and fill out a form with your contact details. Then it’s pot luck as you enter your bid, to the nearest pence. Most previous winners have succeeded with very random amounts, not rounded up to the nearest pound.

The competition is targeted at Brits - and the packages include flights from UK airports. But it appears to be open to anyone in the world.

If you were already eyeing up a holiday with Jet2 this summer, it could be worth entering anyway, as unsuccessful bidders will receive a special discount giving them £60 (€70) off their next holiday.

What are the travel restrictions in Crete, Gran Canaria and Cyprus?

The bids include holidays aimed at couples, friends and families. SHansche/Getty Images

Most European countries have been easing their Covid travel restrictions in time for summer, and the welcome return of tourists.

The three holiday hotspots where trips are currently up for grabs all have different entry rules.

Greece has scrapped all travel restrictions, meaning visitors to Crete have no more Covid admin to contend with. Unvaccinated people are still effectively barred from Spain, however, and must take a test before arriving in Cyprus.

Check out our full list of countries that have dropped all their entry requirements here.