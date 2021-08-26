The UK government has made changes to its categorisation of some countries, using its traffic light system.

Seven countries have been added to the green list, meaning that as of 4am, August 30 travellers from these countries will no longer have to quarantine on arrival. The government has also made some updates to the red list.

Which countries are being added to the UK's green list?

Travellers from countries on the UK's green list is for countries do not need to quarantine upon arrival regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated. Green list arrivals do still need to take a COVID-19 test before arrival, on day 2 of their stay and complete a passnger locator form.

The countries which have just been added to the UK green list include:

The Azores

Canada

Denmark

Finland

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Switzerland

These countries will move to the green list as of 4am on August 30.

For a list of the travel restrictions in place for all European countries, go here.

Which countries have been added to the UK's red list?

Thailand and Montenegro have been moved from the amber list to the red list.

In Thailand, the Beta variant of COVID-19 has seen a recent spike - the strain which medical scientists fear the vaccine is least effective against.

If British residents want to travel from either of these countries back to the UK after August 30, they will need to undertake a 10-day quarantine in a government mandated hotel.

For full information from the UK government, check their website.

Keep an eye on Euronews Travel for regular travel news and updates.