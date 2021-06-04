France changes rules for fully-vaccinated arrivals from EU, UK and US

Fully-vaccinated travellers from EU countries will be able to enter France without taking a COVID test from 9 June, in line with new rules published on Friday.

Fully-vaccinated visitors from the United Kingdom and the United States will still be required to produce a negative test result. But they will no longer have to quarantine and non-essential travel will now be allowed.

Fully-vaccinated people are those who have received their doses at least 14 days prior to their journey, with the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the timelag is four weeks.

What is France's new traffic light system?

The UK and the US are classed as orange under the traffic light travel system France is introducing. Non-vaccinated visitors will need to provide a vital reason for entry, a negative test, and they will have to quarantine for seven days.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated arrivals into France from orange countries will have to provide either a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before, or an antigen test taken no more than 48 hours previously.

Green countries include all EU countries as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Lebanon and Singapore. No essential reason for entry will be needed and only non-vaccinated travellers will still have to take a PCR or antigen test of fewer than 72 hours.

For Europeans, travel should be facilitated from 1 July by a health pass showing proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 less than six months ago.

Countries classed "red" under the French system include South Africa, Brazil, India and Turkey. Whether vaccinated or not, all visitors will need to provide an essential reason for entry, a negative test, and a quarantine period of 7-10 days will be imposed upon arrival.

The UK, meanwhile, has come under fire for its decision to move Portugal from green to amber on its list. This means that from 8 June arrivals from Portugal will have to quarantine for 10 days.