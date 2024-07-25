Shaping Azerbaijan's digital education: How Nariman Aliyev is empowering youth with technology

By Gorkem Sifael

In this episode, we meet Nariman Aliyev, Cyber Security Programme Director at Code Academy, who reflects on the important role Code Academy is playing in shaping the future of digital education and cyber security in Azerbaijan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nariman Aliyev, Cyber Security Programme Director at Code Academy, reflects on Code Academy's important goal of shaping the future of digital literacy and cyber security in Azerbaijan. Since joining the Academy six years ago, Aliyev has overseen both the strategic direction of the cybersecurity programme and the development of its curriculum. Code Academy has trained nearly 10,000 young people in various disciplines, including IT, programming, digital marketing, design and cybersecurity.

Aliyev emphasises the importance of digital literacy as a fundamental skill in today's digital age, not only for success in technical fields, but also for distinguishing real information from misinformation online. He emphasises that human error is often the weakest link in cybersecurity, sharing an anecdote about a significant breach caused by a simple oversight that cost an organisation over $2 billion.

For Aliyev, teaching is a passion rooted in his childhood dream. He views his students as projects and takes pride in their professional growth and contributions to the industry. As we move deeper into the era of information technology and Industry 4.0, Aliyev is confident that the talents nurtured at Code Academy will lead Azerbaijan into a technologically advanced and secure future.