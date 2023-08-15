Amazon taps into generative AI to summarise product reviews

The internet shopping giant wants to leverage AI to give customers a broad summary of a product based on the reviews written by buyers.

Comparing products online can sometimes take a lot of time and work, especially when they have thousands of reviews to sift through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon is trying to solve this issue however, with a new generative AI feature that summarises product reviews for customers.

The company began testing the feature earlier this year, and it’s designed to help shoppers to quickly find out what the general consensus is amongst other customers who have left a written review.

It will pick out common themes and summarise them in a short paragraph on the product detail page.

“We want to make it even easier for customers to understand the common themes across reviews, and with the recent advancements in generative AI, we believe we have the technical means to address this long-standing customer need,” the company said in a blog post.

Amazon states that the AI-powered features will provide a short paragraph on the product detail page, while allowing users to click or tap on a specific “product attribute” such as where it was easy to use, bringing up reviews that mention this.

The new feature is available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the US across a “broad” selection of products, the blog explained. It may be expanded to more users in the coming months based on “customer feedback”.

Amazon is just one of many tech giants that have been looking to implement more AI features into its products, following the explosion of interest in generative AI brought about by the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

While Amazon hasn’t released its own high-profile AI chatbot or imaging tool, it has been focusing on services that will allow developers to build their own generative AI tools on its cloud infrastructure AWS.

Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to shareholders that generative AI will be a “big deal” for the company.

He also said during an earnings call with investors last week that “every single one” of Amazon’s businesses currently has multiple generative AI initiatives underway, including its devices unit, which works on products like the voice assistant Alexa.