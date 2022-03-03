A growing number of tech companies are halting business with Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Since the West introduced a string of punishing economic sanctions against Moscow, many businesses have announced plans to restrict sales or services in Russia.

Here’s an overview of what the main tech companies have announced so far. This list will be regularly updated.

Amazon

Amazon.com is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion, which Moscow has called instead a "special operation".

Earlier this week, Amazon pledged to donate up to $10 million (€9 million) for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Apple

Apple has paused all sales of its physical products in Russia, saying it was "deeply concerned" about the Russian invasion and stands with those "suffering as a result of the violence".

Apple has also restricted Russian access to digital services including Apple Pay and blocked Russian state media outlets RT News and Sputnik from its App Store outside of Russia.

In Ukraine, the company also disabled both traffic and live incident features in its Apple Maps “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens,” amid fears that Russia could target specific locations using these tools.

A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Google

The Alphabet-owned company has banned Russian state media outlets from running ads on its platforms, blocked mobile apps connected to media outlets RT and Sputnik from its Play store, removed the publishers from Google News and banned them from YouTube across Europe.

Like Apple, the company has disabled some live traffic and incident features from Google Maps in Ukraine, “to help protect the safety of local communities and their citizens".

Its Search and Maps tools in the country now also point to United Nations resources for refugees and asylum seekers.

In Russia, most of its services - such as Search, Maps and YouTube - remain available, “continuing to provide access to global information and perspectives” to people there, Google said.

Meta (Facebook and Instagram)

Meta announced on Monday that Facebook pages and Instagram accounts belonging to RT and Sputnik would no longer be accessible within the European Union.

Facebook’s parent company also said it had dismantled a network of social media groups and pages spreading disinformation in Ukraine through fake profiles generated by artificial intelligence.

Twitter

Twitter has also taken down the accounts of RT and Sputnik in Europe, in line with an EU ban on the Kremlin-backed news outlets that came into effect on Wednesday.

These two Twitter accounts are now inaccessible across the bloc’s 27 member states.

Instead, a message shows up stating “account withheld”. The EU has accused both state-run media outlets of spreading harmful disinformation across social media.

A screenshot of RT's Twitter account now blocked across the EU. Euronews

TikTok

Like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, TikTok has also blocked access to RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

Snapchat

Snapchat parent Snap has stopped all advertising running in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, and says it’s no longer accepting revenue from Russian state-owned entities.

The company has also pledged $15 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian team members and the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and for their freedom," it said in a statement.

File - people walk past a Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016 Swayne B. Hall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Microsoft

Microsoft said on Monday it was removing RT news apps from its Windows app store, would not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content and would de-rank their search results on Bing “so that it will only return RT and Sputnik links when a user clearly intends to navigate to those pages”.

The company also said it was banning all advertisements from RT and Sputnik across its ad network and likewise would not place any ads from its network on these sites.

“We are moving swiftly to take new steps to reduce the exposure of Russian state propaganda, as well to ensure our own platforms do not inadvertently fund these operations,” Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith said in a blog post.

Netflix

Netflix has reportedly paused all future Russian projects and acquisitions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Variety, the streaming service is “assessing the impact of current events,” and four Russian original series have been indefinitely put on hold.

Netflix could not immediately be reached for comment.

Spotify

The audio streaming giant has closed its Russian office indefinitely and removed all content from Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik, in response to what it described as Moscow's "unprovoked attack on Ukraine".

File - The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia in Espoo, Finland, April 27, 2017 Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP

Nokia

The Finnish network equipment maker said on Tuesday it would stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country. Nokia normally supplies MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia.

"Our view is that the safety of our employees is paramount," a Nokia spokesperson told Euronews Next.

"We do have some manufacturing in Ukraine in the west of the country, also very close to the Hungarian border. And we are actively monitoring the situation and we already have contingency plans in place to use if needed."

Ericsson

The Swedish telecom giant has also decided to suspend all deliveries to customers in Russia while it reviews the situation in Ukraine.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and are following developments closely. Our priority is to ensure the safety of our people there. We are also in regular contact with our customers to ensure operational contingencies in what is a very dynamic situation,” a spokesperson told Euronews Next.

Oracle

Business software giant Oracle tweeted on Wednesday that it had “already suspended all operations” in Russia, after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on the company to stop doing business in Russia “until the conflict is resolved”.

SAP

Oracle’s German rival SAP has also said it’s halting all sales of its products and services in Russia.

“Like the rest of the world, we are watching the war in Ukraine with horror and condemn the invasion in the strongest possible terms,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.