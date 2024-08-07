Paris Olympics: Athletics' golds rock US to medal table top spot

By Euronews with AP

Paris Olympics latest: The US scooped golds in men's 1,500-m and women's 200-m to reach 24 followed by China, Australia and France.

Team US Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympic track meet Tuesday night, outracing favourites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr to the finish line in the 1,500 metres.

Hocker won the race in an Olympic record 3 minutes 27.65 seconds, pulling from fifth to first over the final 300 metres to beat his personal best by more than 3 seconds.

He beat Kerr by 14 seconds, while Ingebrigsten, who set the pace through the first 1,200 metres, ended up in fourth behind American Yared Nuguse.

Gabby Thomas sped to the win too, in the women’s 200 metres, finishing in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

The 27-year-old Harvard graduate, who has a Masters in public health, took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch.

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes during the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympic AP/Matthias Schrader

Ecstasy for Greece too, as Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men's long jump to earn the country's first gold medal in Paris 2024. Tentoglou became only the second man after Carl Lewis to win two consecutive Olympic long jump titles.

But the joy of the Greek delegation was partially sullied by the news of an athlete suspended over a positive doping test. His name wasn't made public.

In other athletics news, Rana Reider, the coach of Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Marcell Jacobs was banned from the Olympics over sexual misconduct allegations.

Dutch trio defend Olympic team-sprint title

Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands defended their Olympic team sprint gold medal in style Tuesday night, easily beating the British trio of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin while shattering their own world record set earlier in the evening.

The Dutch already had a big lead in the three-lap race when van den Berg swung off the front, and Lavreysen merely pushed the advantage out even more. By the time he moved out of the way, Hoogland was left to cruise to the finish line.

Their time of 40.949 seconds beat the mark of 41.191 that the Dutch set in their heat race against Canada.

Netherlands' Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland cross the finish line AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Cuban wrestlers retires by clinching historic fifth gold

Mijain Lopez has gone out on top. The 41-year-old Cuban defeated Yasmani Acosta Fernandez of Chile 6-0 in the 130-kilogram final to win his fifth consecutive gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling. He becomes the first Olympian ever to win gold in an event in five straight Games. Following the match, he placed his shoes in the center of the mat, symbolizing his retirement.

Women's football final will be Brazil vs US

Brazil will meet the United States in the final of the Olympic women’s football tournament after beating world champion Spain 4-2.

Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Kerolin struck at Stade de Marseille after an own goal from Irene Paredes had put the two-time silver medalist in an early lead.

Victory means Brazil star Marta should get the chance to end her glittering international career by competing for gold after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Brazil's Priscila reacts after missing an opportunity to score during a women's semifinal football match between Brazil and Spain AP/Julio Cortez

France, Germany, Serbia, US into men's basketball semis

France had an ugly couple of days following their group-stage finale loss to Germany. But they turned them into possibly their prettiest performances of the Olympic tournament so far.

Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points after being inserted into the starting lineup, Victor Wembanyama had 12 rebounds and France beat Canada 82-73 to advance to their second straight men’s Olympic basketball semifinal.

The semifinals get underway on Wednesday.

France face Germany at 5.30 PM cet as Serbia take on the US at 9.00 PM.