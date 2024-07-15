EventsEventsPodcasts
How is the behind-the-scenes horse trading in the EU Parliament going? | Radio Schuman

By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Published on Updated
MEPs will gather for the first time in Strasbourg after the European election occurred in early June. They will elect the next president of EU Commission.

Political groups at the European Parliament are negotiating division of powers ahead of this week plenary session, where MEPs will elect, among others, the president of the European Parliament on Tuesday and the president of the European Commission on Thursday.

Radio Schuman dives into the behind the scene of the first plenary session in Strasbourg after European elections with Euronews reporter Gerardo Fortuna.

We also talked with him about Novel food and why it is so scary for some member states, such as Hungary.

This time we turn to Italian politics: what reaction does the nomination of a major airport in Northern Italy in honour of ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi create?

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

