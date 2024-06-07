It is Ireland and Czechia's turn to vote. Yesterday, the Dutch expressed their support for the Green and Left coalition, with the right-wing PVV party, led by Geert Wilders, close behind. Euronews brings you all the live updates and analysis, including the first exit polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 350 million eligible voters in 27 EU countries are heading to the polls to choose the next European Parliament.

Euronews’ Poll Centre predicts that far-right parties across the continent are on course for historic gains.

The election will gauge the stance of citizens across the 27 member states political temperature on crucial issues such as climate change and the future of the European Green Deal, economic recovery post-COVID-19, migration, and the EU's role on the global stage.

At stake - who takes the helm at the European institutions in Brussels - including the Commission and the Council - determining the political course of the European Union over the next five years. Check our election hub here.

Today - Ireland and Czechia go to polls. Polling stations opened in Ireland today at 7am and will open in 2pm Czechia, with both remaining open until 10pm.

Ursula von der Leyen will appear at an EPP rally in Munich and Italian socialist Elli Schein will campaign in Padua.

The story so far:

Dutch Results. 47% of the Dutch electorate voted yesterday, with the right-wing PVV party the biggest gainer of the night, at least on the evidence of the exit poll, jumping from one seat to seven - but the Green-Socialist coalition edged ahead with eight seats, according to the exit poll.

Cyberattacks. At least three Dutch parties said their websites were hit by cyberattacks claimed by a pro-Russian hacking group.

Ursula von der Leyen was accosted by pro-Palestine demonstrators – their hands daubed red - who drowned out her campaign speech at a rally in Portugal.

Stay tuned with us during the European Parliament elections to get live updates, original stories and analysis from Brussels and the European capitals until Monday!