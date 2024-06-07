Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

An exit poll from Thursday's Dutch European elections saw the pro-European Labour/Green alliance edging ahead of the far-right Freedom Party PVV, with the latter the clear winner projected to scoop seven seats from one.

However Geert Wilders PVV had been expected to outperform even that tally, and was forecast - following its commanding showing in national elections in November last year - to bag nine seats.

Caveat: this was an exit poll and the final figures may change.

So this appears to have been a big win for the PVV, but not in line with forecasts for a far-right deluge.

We asked our Dutch reporter Fernande van Tets for her thoughts on the Greens/socialists' and PVV's unexpected performance.

Don't miss our latest polls projections ahead of today's (7 June) voting: Irish ballots have opened this morning, while the rest of Europe will head to the polls over the weekend.

Elections aside, we look at the cheapest destinations to work remotely for digital nomads? You may be surprised by what we found.

