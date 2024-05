Shots were fired, and the assailant was apprehended. The area is evacuated. Fico was transported to the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

Slovak politicians condemned the attack, with Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha blaming progressives for spreading hatred, while opposition party Progressive Slovakia called for restraint.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said on Wednesday that the shooting attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was "also an attack on democracy."