Simon Harris: Ireland recognised Palestine to push two-state solution

As Ireland, Spain and Norway recognise the State of Palestine in order to breathe new life into the two state solution, Shona Murray spoke to Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris about this historic move, for the Global Conversation.

The decision by Ireland, Spain and Norway to recognise Palestine as a state outraged Israel but also put pressure on other European allies to take the same course. Taoiseach (prime minister) Simon Harris explained his government's thinking in this historic step.

"Quite frankly, because we must keep the hope, the dream and the destination of a two- state solution alive at a time when, sadly, others are working to undermine that. We believe, and Ireland has believed for many, many years, that the way you bring peace and stability to the Middle East is the recognition of a two-state solution.

"Now, more than ever, we need to speak up and speak out about the importance of a two-state solution Simon Harris Irish Prime Minister

"It's very hard to bring about a two-state solution if you don't recognise the existence of two states. Ireland would have much preferred to have this as part of a peace process. Indeed, that was what our programme for government had originally intended to do. But we can't wait forever and it's an awful long time - many decades since the Oslo Accords.

"Now, more than ever, we need to speak up and speak out about the importance of a two-state solution, because that is ultimately what provides the people of Israel, the people of Palestine and the broader region with the stability of the peace that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve. We've worked extensively with European counterparts. We've obviously moved in lockstep with Norway and with Spain. And I also expect in the coming weeks other European countries to also recognise Palestine."

Rallying support for two-state solution

Harris feels recognition is critical at this stage as other interests, including Israel's leadership, are actively working to undermine progress towards a two-state solution.

"I don't think the Netanyahu government is in any way, shape or form committed to the delivery of a two-state solution. We've heard much rhetoric and commentary, in relation to that. The two-state solution has had been, I think, the widespread consensus that emerged over many, many years about the need for a two state solution.

"I think in recent weeks, in recent months, we have seen very many efforts to kill off that hope. But also we do need to, we make the decision to recognise Palestine on the merits of the decision. But I'm also particularly conscious that we make it at a time when there's an incredible, unconscionable humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in real time in Gaza, a scale of humanitarian catastrophe that I don't think yet, we even comprehend."

It's not about Hamas. We abhor Hamas. They're a terrorist organisation. They offer nothing to the Palestinian people in terms of a future. Simon Harris Irish Prime Minister

"Therefore it is so important that we empower moderate voices, both in Palestine and both in Israel, because there's a lot of rhetoric, there's a lot of intentional misrepresentation of what Ireland and others do in recognising Palestine. It's not about Hamas. We abhor Hamas. They're a terrorist organisation. They offer nothing to the Palestinian people in terms of a future. They are a danger and a threat to Israelis and to the Palestinian people. What happened on the 7th of October was a despicable, disgusting terrorist massacre. All hostages should be released unconditionally."

Fending off the far-right

Aside from the Palestine issue, Harris is fully focused on June's European elections in which polls indicate big gains for far-right parties across Europe. His Fine Gael party is part of the EU parliament's largest grouping, the centre-right European People's Party. How concerned is he about losing voters to the far-right?

"Firstly, let's see if they are, which is the first point I think is worth considering. You know, opinion polls come and go, but actually opinion polls here in Ireland at the moment, in terms of the European elections suggest that the centre may actually hold much better than expected. But let's see, we have a way to go and campaigns matter and elections matter. I do think more broadly, we're living through extraordinarily difficult times. The level of challenge that is being faced both externally in terms of Ukraine, in terms of the Middle East, in terms of the migration crisis, the inflationary crisis. I also think, though centrist politicians, including myself, must challenge ourselves to do better. The way you address the climate emergency isn't lecturing people, it's bringing people with you. The way you address the climate emergency isn't saying it's a choice between farmers or the planet. You have to be able to do both.

Click on the video to watch the interview in full.