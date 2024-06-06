Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

It's decision time for Europe. European elections start officially today with the first country, The Netherlands, opening the polling stations.

500 million Europeans are set to vote in this election between today and Sunday (9 June) to elect 720 members of the European Parliament from the 27 EU member states.

What is the mood in the European capitals amid the elections? Are EU citizens engaged in the European political debate? What are the main polarising issues?

Radio Schuman criss-crossed European capitals with our correspondents in Amsterdam, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, and Paris, who gave us a flavour of the atmosphere and local mood.

While elections top the political agenda, Europeans appear more interested for the time being in knowing where the cleanest European swimming spots are in anticipation of summer breaks.

We explored the best plastic-free beaches to swim.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.