Greek EU candidates host final rallies before polling day

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a recent election rally. Copyright Greek National TV pool
By Fay Doulgkeri
Aspirant MEPs from the birthplace of democracy, Greece, are explaining why they think domestic challenges will force voters to the ballot box.

As Greek voters head to the polls this Sunday for the European Parliament elections, the country's major political parties are holding last-ditch rallies to drum up support and maximise turnout.

According to the latest opinion polls, the ruling centre-right party, New Democracy, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is heavily tipped to lead the results.

Left-wing party Syriza is expected to take second place, with centre-left Pasok trailing in third.

The election comes after a campaign that largely revolved around the country's cost of living crisis.

