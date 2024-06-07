ADVERTISEMENT
Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in Copenhagen

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Copyright Jeremias Gonzalez/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Jeremias Gonzalez/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Gerardo Fortuna
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was reportedly "left in shock" after the assault.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been assaulted by a man in a central street in Copenhagen, Danish media have reported.

The man who attacked Frederiksen was arrested by police immediately afterwards, but the incident left the Prime Minister shocked, her office confirmed to Danish TV channel TV2.

“I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her. Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe, and free country,” the country’s Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, from Frederiksen’s social-democrat party, posted on X.

Last month, Slovakia's Prime Minister survived an assassination attempt in the central Slovakian town of Handlová.

Frederiksen's name has been sounded in Brussels as a potential successor of Charles Michel at the helm of the European Council.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström reacted to Friday's attack against Frederiksen on X saying that such an “absolutely terrible” attack should be strongly condemned.

