Voting in the Netherlands has started as the 27 EU member states go to the polls to vote in a new European Parliament. Up to 373 million eligible voters are set to elect 720 MEPs, with the far right expected to surge across the continent. Follow all live updates and analysis here on Euronews

ADVERTISEMENT

Today all eyes on European elections: 27 EU countries, representing roughly 373,000 eligible voters, will go to the polls to elect national representatives to the European Parliament for the tenth time since the first elections were held in 1979.

The voting officially kicked off this morning at 7.30AM in the Netherlands.

After several projections, including our own Euronews’ Poll Centre, analysts are predicting a significant rightward shift in many EU countries with a surge of far-right parties across the continent.

The newly elected European Parliament will usher new leadership at the European Commission and Council, determining the course of the European Union over the next five years.

Who will win the European elections? What will the new European Parliament look like after the elections? Which countries' votes will prove most critical to the outcome of the European elections? And losers? Stay tuned with us during the European Parliament elections to get live updates, original stories and analysis from Brussels and the European capitals until Monday!