With two days to go before the European elections, we discuss who might replace the current council president Charles Michel, together with our senior reporter Gerardo Fortuna.

We also look at the upcoming farmers protests and a call by 30 German companies to boycott populists ahead of the elections.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Elenora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.