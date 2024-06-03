ADVERTISEMENT
Will liberals be biggest losers of EU election? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

With three days to go before the EU elections, we discuss the current challenges for the liberal camp in the European Parliament with Sandro Gozi, one of the lead candidates of the liberal Renew Europe group.

We also look at the latest Euronews super polls ahead of elections.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Elenora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

Additional sources • Zacharia Vigneron

