London's commuters are growing food in railway station garden

A busy commuter train station in London has become a haven for flowers, bees and hedgehogs.

For the last 10 years Energy Garden, a community benefit organisation, has been creating community gardens all over the British capital. They now have 34 solar-powered gardens and more than 300 regular volunteers. Commuters grow their own food in the green spaces next to the platforms. There are even hops from which Energy Garden brews its own beer.

The project also runs school workshops and youth training programmes to teach young people about sustainable practices.

"Energy Garden is really about building resilience in communities", says the project's chief executive Agamemnon Otero. "So it's not just garden or energy. It's about 'how do we directly address the climate change issue which everyone feels powerless over.'"

Interest from locals has grown steadily since the initiative began in 2011, but it has spiked during lockdown as more volunteers joined to tend to the gardens, at a safe social distance.

Click on the video above to see how the community garden works next to the platform at Brondesbury Park station, in northwest London.