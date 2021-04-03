What are the most eco-friendly chocolate eggs to buy this Easter?

With most of us under some form of lockdown over the long Easter weekend, the temptation to overindulge in chocolate eggs is high.

Whilst we all need a treat this year, satisfying our sweet tooth could be more than just detrimental to the waistline.

It’s no secret that leftover packaging from Easter eggs will contribute to our household carbon footprint.

But a report by Uswitch has looked at several other factors, including packaging, CO2 emissions, water usage and ingredients, such as palm oil, and rated the good and bad eggs - according to the damage they cause to the environment.

Here’s our round-up of the best eco-friendly chocolate eggs to buy this Easter.

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg

The Lindt Gold Bunny weighs in at 195g, produces 0.66kg of CO2e per egg, uses 1,950 litres of water, is 100 per cent recyclable and doesn’t use palm oil.

Kinder Surprise Chocolate Easter Egg

Kinder products are made by Ferrero which has been ranked the most sustainable brand Uswitch

Ferrero’s Kinder Surprise Chocolate Easter Egg weighs 100g, produces 0.34kg of CO2e per egg, uses 1,000 litres of water and is 100 per cent recyclable, but it does contain palm oil.

Guylian 11 Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells & Milk Chocolate Egg

Guylian’s egg weighs 285g, produces 0.97kg of CO2e per egg and uses 2,850 litres of water. It's 100 per cent recyclable and does not contain palm oil.

Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate

Mars' milk chocolate egg weighs in at 141g, produces 0.48kg of CO2e per egg, uses 1,410 litres of water and is 100 per cent recyclable, but does contain palm oil.

Celebrations Large Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolates

Celebrations Large Milk Chocolate Easter Egg was ranked 17th out of 30 Uswitch

Mars’ Celebrations egg weighs 248g, produces 0.84kg of CO2e per egg and uses 2,480 litres of water per egg. It's 100 per cent recyclable but does contain palm oil.

M&M's Crispy Chocolate Large Easter Egg

Mars’ M&M’s egg weighs in at 250g, produces 0.85kg of CO2e per egg, and uses 2,500 litres of water. It's 100 per cent recyclable but does contain palm oil.

Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg With Lindor Milk Truffles

Lindt’s milk truffle egg weighs in at 260g, produces 0.88kg of CO2e per egg, uses 2,600 litres of water and is 100 per cent recyclable. But it does contain palm oil.

Malteasers Truffles Luxury Chocolate Easter Egg

Malteasers Truffle egg weighs 286g produces 0.97kg of CO2e per egg, uses 2,860 litres of water, is 100 per cent recyclable but contains palm oil.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Filled Eggs

Lindt's Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Filled Eggs was ranked 21st out of 30 Uswitch

Lindt’s Lindor filled egg weighs 322g, produces 1.09kg of CO2e per egg, uses 3,220 litres of water, is 100 per cent recyclable but contains palm oil.