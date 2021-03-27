Facebook
Earth Hour 2021: What time is it today and why is it important?

Earth Hour March 2021   -   Copyright  Getty via Canva

By Maeve Campbell

& Doloresz Katanich 

Switching off the lights in your house for an hour - a simple idea that will bring millions of people together this year to celebrate what is known as Earth Hour.

Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this 60-minute celebration of our planet will take place digitally in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earth Hour has been uniting people all over the world, in more than 180 countries, for the last 13 years.

Today, the last Saturday in March, communities and businesses will switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm local time to show care and support for planet Earth.

In 2019, lights were even turned off in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sydney Opera House and the ancient Acropolis in Athens.

If you decide to take part digitally, be sure to share your Earth Hour experience using the hashtag #EarthHour.

The organisers have put together a list of 20 ways you can take part from home.

  1. Switch off your lights
  2. Dinner-in-the-dark
  3. Join us virtually and tune in online to one of our live Earth Hour streams
  4. Have a night of board games or book readings in candle-light
  5. Themed movie night
  6. Make an impact in only 60 seconds - sign our Voice for the Planet petition
  7. Camp in your backyard or living room
  8. Minute-to-win-it
  9. Take a Class is in session
  10. A game of wildlife related Heads up!
  11. Practice some night-photography or try out "light-painting"
  12. Up your sustainability knowledge and know-how
  13. Create your own mini-golf course using household objects
  14. Create your own Rube Goldberg machine
  15. Challenge your artistic side with a candle-lit paint night
  16. Write a letter to your future eco-warrior self
  17. Eco-friendly fashion show
  18. Dance the night away or hold a silent disco
  19. Acoustic jam session
  20. Try animal-inspired Yoga at Home

