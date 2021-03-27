Earth Hour 2021: What time is it today and why is it important?

Switching off the lights in your house for an hour - a simple idea that will bring millions of people together this year to celebrate what is known as Earth Hour.
Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this 60-minute celebration of our planet will take place digitally in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earth Hour has been uniting people all over the world, in more than 180 countries, for the last 13 years.
Today, the last Saturday in March, communities and businesses will switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm local time to show care and support for planet Earth.
In 2019, lights were even turned off in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sydney Opera House and the ancient Acropolis in Athens.
If you decide to take part digitally, be sure to share your Earth Hour experience using the hashtag #EarthHour.
The organisers have put together a list of 20 ways you can take part from home.
- Switch off your lights
- Dinner-in-the-dark
- Join us virtually and tune in online to one of our live Earth Hour streams
- Have a night of board games or book readings in candle-light
- Themed movie night
- Make an impact in only 60 seconds - sign our Voice for the Planet petition
- Camp in your backyard or living room
- Minute-to-win-it
- Take a Class is in session
- A game of wildlife related Heads up!
- Practice some night-photography or try out "light-painting"
- Up your sustainability knowledge and know-how
- Create your own mini-golf course using household objects
- Create your own Rube Goldberg machine
- Challenge your artistic side with a candle-lit paint night
- Write a letter to your future eco-warrior self
- Eco-friendly fashion show
- Dance the night away or hold a silent disco
- Acoustic jam session
- Try animal-inspired Yoga at Home
