Climate activists hijack car adverts to highlight environmental impact

In cities across Europe climate activists have vandalised car industry billboards in a coordinated campaign to highlight the sector's environmental impact. In Brussels, the action was timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of its International Motor Show.

The campaigners covered manufacturers' posters with their own versions. More than 400 mock billboards have appeared in in London, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris and other cities and towns.

The action was organised by Extinction Rebellion, with the groups Subvertisers’ International and Brandalism. Their plan was to target Toyota and BMW over their misleading advertisements and aggressive lobbying against climate policy.

In 2022, Influence Map ranked Toyota the 10th worst company in the world for their anti-climate lobbyingm followed by BMW who ranked 16th overall.

Despite issued adverts higlighting Electric vehicles, in 2021 they only accounted for 0.2% of Toyota's total car sales.

The campaigners say they want more robust government policies, such as 'tobacco-style' advertising bans, to regulate the advertisement of environmentally harmful products such as SUV's.

