Switching off the lights in your house for an hour - a simple idea that will bring millions of people together this year to celebrate what is known as Earth Hour.
Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this 60-minute celebration of our planet will take place on March 25 this year.
Earth Hour has been uniting people all over the world, in more than 190 countries, since 2007.
This year, on the last Saturday in March, communities and businesses will switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm local time to show care and support for planet Earth.
In previous years, lights were even turned off in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sydney Opera House and the ancient Acropolis in Athens.
As well as turning of your lights, WWF encourage participants to get involved in other activities to promote climate action.
The organisers have put together a list of 20 ways you can take part.
Switch off your lights
Listen to a podcast
Have a night of board games or book readings in candle-light
Up your knowledge on climate change
Watch an educational video
Camp in your backyard or living room
Pick up litter in your local park
Clear out your wardrobe and donate unwanted clothes to charity
Replace non-eco friendly items in your home with sustainable alternatives
Practice some night-photography
Install energy efficient light bulbs around your house
Go for a walk outdoors
Use Google Lens to learn about plants and animals in your neighbourhood
Try out stargazing
Meditate outdoors
Birdwatch from your window
Sort out your recycling
Join an Earth Hour event near you
Every weekday at 15.30 CET, Euronews Living brings you a cutting edge, environmental story from somewhere around the world. Download the Euronews app to get an alert for this and other breaking news. It's available onAppleandAndroiddevices.