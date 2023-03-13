Visit Euronews
Green News

Earth Hour 2023: When is it this year and why is it important?

Earth Hour March 2021
Earth Hour March 2021   -  Copyright  Getty via Canva
By Maeve Campbell  & Doloresz Katanich

Switching off the lights in your house for an hour - a simple idea that will bring millions of people together this year to celebrate what is known as Earth Hour.

Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this 60-minute celebration of our planet will take place on March 25 this year.

Earth Hour has been uniting people all over the world, in more than 190 countries, since 2007.

This year, on the last Saturday in March, communities and businesses will switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm local time to show care and support for planet Earth.

In previous years, lights were even turned off in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sydney Opera House and the ancient Acropolis in Athens.

As well as turning of your lights, WWF encourage participants to get involved in other activities to promote climate action.

The organisers have put together a list of 20 ways you can take part.

  1. Switch off your lights

  2. Dinner-in-the-dark

  3. Listen to a podcast

  4. Have a night of board games or book readings in candle-light

  5. Up your knowledge on climate change

  6. Watch an educational video

  7. Camp in your backyard or living room

  8. Pick up litter in your local park

  9. Clear out your wardrobe and donate unwanted clothes to charity

  10. Replace non-eco friendly items in your home with sustainable alternatives

  11. Practice some night-photography

  12. Install energy efficient light bulbs around your house

  13. Go for a walk outdoors

  14. Use Google Lens to learn about plants and animals in your neighbourhood

  15. Try out stargazing 

  16. Go forest bathing 

  17. Meditate outdoors

  18. Birdwatch from your window

  19. Sort out your recycling

  20. Join an Earth Hour event near you

Every weekday at 15.30 CET, Euronews Living brings you a cutting edge, environmental story from somewhere around the world. Download the Euronews app to get an alert for this and other breaking news. It's available onAppleandAndroiddevices.

You might also like