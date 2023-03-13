Switching off the lights in your house for an hour - a simple idea that will bring millions of people together this year to celebrate what is known as Earth Hour.

Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this 60-minute celebration of our planet will take place on March 25 this year.

Earth Hour has been uniting people all over the world, in more than 190 countries, since 2007.

This year, on the last Saturday in March, communities and businesses will switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm local time to show care and support for planet Earth.

In previous years, lights were even turned off in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sydney Opera House and the ancient Acropolis in Athens.

As well as turning of your lights, WWF encourage participants to get involved in other activities to promote climate action.

The organisers have put together a list of 20 ways you can take part.

Switch off your lights Dinner-in-the-dark Listen to a podcast Have a night of board games or book readings in candle-light Up your knowledge on climate change Watch an educational video Camp in your backyard or living room Pick up litter in your local park Clear out your wardrobe and donate unwanted clothes to charity Replace non-eco friendly items in your home with sustainable alternatives Practice some night-photography Install energy efficient light bulbs around your house Go for a walk outdoors Use Google Lens to learn about plants and animals in your neighbourhood Try out stargazing Go forest bathing Meditate outdoors Birdwatch from your window Sort out your recycling Join an Earth Hour event near you

