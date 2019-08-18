Winter coats: our favourite sustainable pieces to invest in now

The winter coat. A garment you wear every single day from pretty much August (if you’re in London) until March. It better be cute, warm, durable, fit your hectic lifestyle and be gentle on the planet and humans. So, you probably don’t have time to search for The One and we did all the legwork for you. If you already have The One(s), by all means, stick to it and feel free to scream about it in the comment section. However if you want to renew, first donate your old pieces to, for example, Wrap Up (from 12th November) and indulge. Here’s a super-curated selection of luxurious coats and jackets from conscious brands we like.

In a sea of classic beiges, dark khakis and muted pinks, we spotted this Vichy trench coat hanging there, quietly, on the Internet. This is the ideal outerwear to put the fun back into London rainy autumn days, which starts in August as you know. A lightweight piece that is certified vegan and made of Tencel (read our great piece on Tencel over here). What else? It’s currently on sale.

Armedangels, €99,90

If you want to scream to the world that you are both stylish and sustainable - who doesn’t, really, in this day and age? - then invest in any piece by highly desirable London-based designer label Mother of Pearl. We like this statement emerald coat made of 90% recycled wool and 10% recycled cashmere with 4 gold hammered buttons that keeps screaming ‘environmentally-friendly luxury’ long after you leave the room.

Mother of pearl, £695

There is no excuse to wear fur anymore since everyone from Prada to Burberry have banned it from their collections. The alternative is to fully embrace the fur-free movement with this modacrylic and sustainable viscose, stylish ‘teddy-bear’, camel coat made in Italy. If the price puts you off, wonderful cheaper options exist on the vintage and second-hand online market. Happy hunting!

Blinman, £ 1,725

Sometimes you do venture into the outdoors for a hike or something, and these are the times when you need a weather resistant, yet visually attractive, coat. For all your ‘back to nature’ moments, we recommend a bright yellow durable waterproof jacket such as the Litus. Its water repelling product is free from toxic chemicals and aims at keeping the natural world you’re currently admiring, intact.

Finisterre, £160

Winter is coming, and we already feel warm just by looking at this ginormous plaid coat designed by New-Zealand-based ethical label to watch Maggie Marilyn. The mint and orange checkered pattern puts an end to the old preconceived idea that sustainable clothing is boring. It will look great both on your shoulders and carelessly thrown away on your couch after a long day at work.

Maggie Marilyn, $1700

There’s a science to the perfect working-woman coat that is both chic and comfortable, and sustainable designer brand Mara Hoffman has nailed it. The front pockets are big enough to collect your personal items, random thoughts and career wishes. As for this particular shade of granite taupe, it clearly says “I have everything under control”, which is definitely what you want from your ‘working’ coat.

Mara Hoffman, £679,19

Introducing your mid-season staple: the ethically-made, biker jacket, in recycled leather and material made with all those plastic bottles you used to drink from before you knew. Wear this eco-conscious darling with a tee-shirt and denim relaxed look, anytime you can’t be bothered to dress up but you’re a bit chilly.

Deadwood, $298

These candy-coloured coats by ethical fashion brand Everlane makes our girly internal radar flicker with excitement. We can already picture these sky blue and blush pink delicate wool “cocoons” (that’s their official name) standing out from the crowd of depressing black outerwear on the Tube.

Everlane, $250

