Climate change, pollution, and ever-growing demand are putting a huge strain on our water resources. But could the natural world help us? In this Crash Course, we explore how Nature-based solutions (NBS) are increasingly being used to tackle floods, droughts, and water scarcity.

Whether it's urban wetlands or making more room for rivers, nature is increasingly viewed as our friend, not our foe, when it comes to improving water availability, quality, and protection.

What are Nature-based solutions?

The European Commission defines Nature-based solutions as:

“Solutions that are inspired and supported by nature, which are cost-effective, simultaneously provide environmental, social and economic benefits, and help build resilience. Such solutions bring more and more diverse, nature and natural features and processes into cities, landscapes and seascapes, through locally adapted, resource-efficient and systemic interventions.”

What are the benefits?

Now recognised as one of the best ways to boost biodiversity and enhance climate resilience, Nature-based solutions are often used in conjunction with conventional water infrastructure to achieve more sustainable outcomes. Often self-sustaining, these solutions can help prepare for and even prevent water-related disasters such as flooding.

Key examples of NBS

Wetland Restoration: Improves water filtration and flood control.

Green Roofs: Absorb rainwater and improve urban air quality.

Permeable Pavements: Reduce runoff and recharge groundwater.

Rain Gardens: Capture and absorb stormwater runoff.

Reforestation: Enhance soil infiltration and reduce runoff.

Wetlands provide multiple benefits, including filtering and storing water, flood protection and sequestering carbon. ©euronews

What is Europe doing?

The EU’s Green Deal emphasises climate-proofing, resilience-building, prevention, and preparedness. Brussels has also pledged to protect biodiversity and ecosystems while ensuring sustainable agriculture. NBS are seen as crucial tools for achieving these goals. The EU funds 76 research and innovation NBS projects across 71 countries, with over 600 million euros allocated. Countries like Belgium, Spain, and Germany also invest heavily in nature-based solutions.

For every euro invested in nature restoration, the return in social, economic, and environmental benefits is significantly higher. Despite that proven efficiency, global investments in NBS in 2018 were below 1% of total water management infrastructure funding.

Vegetated areas along water bodies help to filter pollutants, stabilise river banks and provide wildlife habitat. ©euronews

Getting wise to water

