The COP28 team has said the fake news and allegations that Al Jaber planned to use climate talks to make fossil fuel deals are an "attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency".

COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber has denied allegations he planned to use the summit to strike oil and gas deals as a fake news release claimed he had agreed to step down from his role as CEO of state oil company ADNOC.

A report from the BBC and Centre for Climate Reporting published on Monday (27 November) claimed that leaked briefing documents prepared for Al Jaber showed plans to discuss oil and gas deals with 15 nations.

“These allegations are false, not true, incorrect and not accurate,” Al Jaber told reporters on the eve of the summit.

“I promise you never ever did I see these talking points that they refer to or that I ever even used such talking points in my discussions.”

Al Jaber, who will lead the talks on behalf of the host country the United Arab Emirates, called the allegations an “attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency” before the vital climate talks begin.

“So please for once, respect who we are, respect what we have achieved over the years and respect the fact that we have been clear, open and clean and honest and transparent on how we want to conduct this COP process,” he added.

Workers set up near a logo for the COP28 UN Climate Summit, 29 November, 2023. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

A fake news release is being circulated

Immediately after Al Jaber’s remarks, a faked news release was sent to journalists worldwide claiming that the COP28 president had agreed to step down from his role as CEO of state oil company ADNOC.

The COP28 team has put out a statement confirming that the release is fake.

“We are aware of a number of press releases purporting to be issued by COP28 and other entities, relating to the COP President's leadership roles, which have been posted on some digital accounts and issued to members of the media,” a COP28 spokesperson said.

“This press release was not issued by the COP28 team, has no basis in truth, and must be entirely disregarded as fake news. As the COP President said in today's press conference, ‘It is an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency’.”

Al Jaber also emphasized the importance of keeping the 1.5C global warming target alive in Dubai.

“We need to reduce the gap between ambition and action. Those who promised, must deliver. Those who pledged, must act,” the COP28 president said.

“I will hold every country and every stakeholder accountable to keep the 1.5°C target within reach.”