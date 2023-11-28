By Euronews Green with AFP

Critics say allegations that the UAE planned to use COP28 to strike fossil fuel deals are "utterly appalling".

The United Arab Emirates planned to use meetings about the COP28 climate summit to promote deals for its own national oil and gas companies, according to leaked documents obtained by a non-profit investigative journalism organisation.

The briefing documents, published by the Centre for Climate Reporting in collaboration with the BBC on Monday (27 November), appear to show plans for COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber to discuss fossil fuel deals with more than a dozen nations.

COP28 President Al Jaber is controversially also CEO of the UAE’s state oil and gas company ADNOC and state renewable energy firm Masdar.

The documents purportedly show briefing notes prepared for Al Jaber for meetings with almost 30 foreign governments between July and October this year.

Among the proposed ‘talking points’ were plans to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 nations, including one with China which says ADNOC is “willing to jointly evaluate international LNG opportunities (Mozambique, Canada, and Australia)”.

Briefing notes prepared for meetings with Colombia, Germany and Egypt suggested that ADNOC "stands ready" to support each country to develop fossil fuel projects.

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and COP28 President-designate. Kamran Jebreili/AP

The UAE’s COP28 team has rejected any implication of a conflict of interest, saying that Al Jaber is singularly focused on the business of COP and delivering ambitious and transformational climate outcomes.

A COP28 spokesperson told AFP that the documents cited by the BBC "are inaccurate and were not used by COP28 in meetings. It is extremely disappointing to see the BBC use unverified documents in their reporting."

The Centre for Climate Reporting says it worked with the BBC to verify the authenticity of the documents which were provided by a whistleblower who came forward on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

‘Perception matters’: Allegations deepen concerns over COP28

With the start of the UN climate conference just days away, the allegations have already cast a shadow of doubt over the crucial talks.

Former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, who is due to attend COP28 in Dubai has concerns over such “private deals” on the sidelines of the conference.

“It’s very worrying because perceptions matter and there was already a perception that the Presidency was a bit compromised and this may make the situation even more difficult, ” she says.

“We have no time for a bad COP. We have to have as much progress at this COP as possible because we are running out of time.”

The UN climate conference will be the first assessment of the world’s progress since 2015, when the Paris Agreement set the target of keeping global warming well below 2C while aiming for a limit of 1.5C. Climate scientists have said phasing out fossil fuels is essential to reaching this goal.

Former US Vice President Al Gore said that the allegations were “utterly appalling”.

“The chances for real progress at COP28 were badly damaged early this year when an oil company CEO was appointed to lead the negotiations,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“And now investigative journalists have confirmed some of the worst fears of those who criticised that absurd appointment with the shocking news that the President-designate has been using the meetings he has set up with nations around the world to sell more oil and gas.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has just returned from a trip to Antarctica, told reporters that he “can’t believe it's true”.

Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the COP Presidency has “no other option” than to “step up transparency” now it has been “caught red handed”.

Renewed calls for COP28 chief to step down from oil company role

The leaked documents have also sparked outrage from climate NGOs.

“If the allegations are true, this is totally unacceptable and a real scandal,” Greenpeace International Policy Coordinator Kaisa Kosonen said in a statement.

“The climate summit leader should be focused on advancing climate solutions impartially, not backroom deals that are fuelling the crisis.”

Amnesty International has renewed calls for Al Jaber to step down from his role at ADNOC to ensure that COP28 is successful.

Sultan Al Jaber claims his inside knowledge of the fossil fuel industry qualifies him to lead a crucial climate summit but it looks ever more like a fox is guarding the hen house. Ann Harrison Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor

“Sultan Al Jaber claims his inside knowledge of the fossil fuel industry qualifies him to lead a crucial climate summit but it looks ever more like a fox is guarding the hen house,” Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor Ann Harrison said.

“The appointment of the chief executive of one of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies to lead COP28 was always a brazen conflict of interests which undermines the meeting’s ability to reach the outcome we desperately need.”