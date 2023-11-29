Follow the latest developments on what to expect at COP28 as world leaders head to Dubai.
Welcome to our live coverage of COP28. Euronews Green will be on the ground in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December to bring you the latest from the UN climate summit.
Today we'll be sharing what we know before the conference kicks off tomorrow from who is going to the biggest topics you should look out for over the next two weeks.
COP28 President criticises 'false' oil and gas deal allegations
COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has denied claims he sought to use climate talks to strike oil and gas deals.
"These allegations are false, not true, incorrect and not accurate," he told reporters on the eve of the summit.
"It's an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency. Let me ask you a question: do you think the UAE or myself will need the COP or the COP presidency to go and establish business deals or commercial relationships?"
Al Jaber said that every meeting he conducted with governments and stakeholders as president of the climate talks "has always been centred around one thing and one thing only and that is my COP28 agenda."
Who is going to COP28?
At least 70,000 participants are expected to attend COP28 including more than 140 heads of state from nations around the world.
There will be some notable absences including leaders from the world's two biggest carbon emitters. US officials have confirmed that President Joe Biden won't be attending and Xi Jinping of China is not expected to travel to Dubai either.
King Charles III is set to deliver an address at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit and promote peace in the region on Friday.
Pope Francis was supposed to become the first pontiff to address a UN climate change conference but has had to cancel his trip due to health issues. The 86-year-old had planned to travel to Dubai despite suffering from influenza and lung inflammation over the weekend but the Vatican said on Tuesday that he had been asked not to go by his doctors.