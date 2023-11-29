12:39

COP28 President criticises 'false' oil and gas deal allegations

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has denied claims he sought to use climate talks to strike oil and gas deals.

"These allegations are false, not true, incorrect and not accurate," he told reporters on the eve of the summit.

"It's an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency. Let me ask you a question: do you think the UAE or myself will need the COP or the COP presidency to go and establish business deals or commercial relationships?"



Al Jaber said that every meeting he conducted with governments and stakeholders as president of the climate talks "has always been centred around one thing and one thing only and that is my COP28 agenda."