Visit Euronews

COP28: Everything you need to know before the UN climate conference kicks off in Dubai

The UN climate summit in Dubai is due to kick off on 30 November.
The UN climate summit in Dubai is due to kick off on 30 November. Copyright AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel
By Rosie FrostLottie Limb
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Follow the latest developments on what to expect at COP28 as world leaders head to Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to our live coverage of COP28. Euronews Green will be on the ground in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December to bring you the latest from the UN climate summit.

Today we'll be sharing what we know before the conference kicks off tomorrow from who is going to the biggest topics you should look out for over the next two weeks.

12:39

COP28 President criticises 'false' oil and gas deal allegations

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has denied claims he sought to use climate talks to strike oil and gas deals. 

"These allegations are false, not true, incorrect and not accurate," he told reporters on the eve of the summit. 

"It's an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency. Let me ask you a question: do you think the UAE or myself will need the COP or the COP presidency to go and establish business deals or commercial relationships?"

Al Jaber said that every meeting he conducted with governments and stakeholders as president of the climate talks "has always been centred around one thing and one thing only and that is my COP28 agenda." 

Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, COP28 president - designate Credit: R.Satish BABU / AFP

12:24

Who is going to COP28?

At least 70,000 participants are expected to attend COP28 including more than 140 heads of state from nations around the world. 

There will be some notable absences including leaders from the world's two biggest carbon emitters. US officials have confirmed that President Joe Biden won't be attending and Xi Jinping of China is not expected to travel to Dubai either. 

King Charles III is set to deliver an address at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit and promote peace in the region on Friday. 

Pope Francis was supposed to become the first pontiff to address a UN climate change conference but has had to cancel his trip due to health issues. The 86-year-old had planned to travel to Dubai despite suffering from influenza and lung inflammation over the weekend but the Vatican said on Tuesday that he had been asked not to go by his doctors. 

12:01

Climate leaders shocked by reports UAE planned to use COP28 to strike fossil fuel deals

Earlier this week, allegations that the UAE planned to use meetings about COP28 to promote deals for its own national oil and gas companies surfaced. Climate leaders and campaigners have said that the claims could cast a shadow of doubt over the summit. 

11:46

‘The biggest NGO in the world’: What role can religious leaders and faith groups play at COP28?

Hundreds of religious delegates will be at COP28 and they may have a unique influence over the negotiations. What do they have to say about climate change, can they leverage their influence for action and what happens now the Pope won't be attending?

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Paris agreement on climate global warming Extreme weather UN Climate Change Conference climate change COP28