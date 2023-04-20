By Euronews with wires

"It is sometimes quite painful. Especially when you have glued your hand already on several occasions as I did then the skin irritation gets greater each time."

Austrian authorities are getting tough on so-called 'climate stickers' like Anja Windl. But they're so far undeterred, having announce at least three weeks of road blocks at major traffic intersections in Vienna in May.

Parts of the government demand prison sentences for protesters who bring traffic to a standstill by gluing themselves to the road.

Windl, a leading figure from the Last Generation climate movement, has said she is facing deportation for her involvement.

Who is Climate Shakira?

German-born Bavarian activist Windl is also known as the 'Climate Shakira', owing to her similar look to the famous singer. Windl says she has been summoned to Austria's Foreigners' Office.

"Whether I will be deported from Austria is a question of time," she tells Euronews.

"And I have to wait and see if I will get a deportation letter at all. My guess is yes, they will try to get rid of me."

The activist has gained a following on her TikTok account by posting videos gluing herself to Austrian roads. She has now received attention from around the world with her social media search for an Austrian husband in order to "escape deportation".

What do climate stickers want?

The Last Generation is calling for an "effective climate protection law" for Austria. For more than 800 days, politicians have been negotiating a new law that would regulate CO2 limits in many parts of the country after a previous law expired in 2020.

Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler tells Euronews that she is "strongly in favour of a quick decision on this climate protection law,"

"It's no secret, if I could pass it on my own, we would already have one. But I need a parliamentary majority for it and I'm working hard to get one."