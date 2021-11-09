This content is not available in your region
Live

COP26 latest: Focus turns to gender as clock ticks to strike a deal on 'final decision text'

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate, second right, and other activists engage in a 'Show US The Money' protest at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate, second right, and other activists engage in a 'Show US The Money' protest at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.   -   Copyright  AP Photo
By Euronews

The clock is ticking at the UN climate summit, with only a few days left to strike a deal that will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We’ve no time to lose,” said COP26 chairman Alok Sharma, invoking a “sense of urgency.”

Here is everything you need to know as Day 9 gets underway at COP26:

  • Today is Gender Day at COP26 and the summit is turning its focus to gender-sensitive climate policies. 80 per cent of people displaced by climate change are women and children, according to UNFCC.
  • Meanwhile, the hard work on the summit's 'final decision text' continues in negotiation rooms. Teams of two ministers — one from a rich country, one from a poor — have been assigned to oversee negotiations on each topic that will form part of COP26's cover deal, the UK Presidency said on Monday.
  • South Korea became the latest country to backtrack on its pledge to phase out coal by 2030, just days after signing it.

Follow our live updates:

13:38

Austrian minister takes 27-hour train ride to COP26

Austria's minister for climate protection, technology and innovation Leonore Gewessler took a 27-hour journey by sleeper train from Vienna to Brussels, and then on to Glasgow for COP26. 
FILE - Austria's minister for climate protection, technology and innovation Leonore Gewessler speaks during a news conference behind plexiglass shields at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Friday, April 30, 2021. AP

Many senior politicians, including Boris Johnson, have faced criticism for flying to a summit that's all about cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

13:29

Climate activists mobilise against drilling project in Scotland 

Environmental groups are pressing the UK not to approve drilling in an undersea oilfield north of Scotland. 

They say it threatens marine species and will add to global warming.

Siccar Point Energy, in which oil company Shell has a stake, wants to extract oil from the Cambo field, west of the Shetland Islands.

A collection of 16 marine protection and climate groups, including Greenpeace UK, WWF UK, the Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth, are urging the British government to refuse the application.

The Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide says pipelines to export oil from the area could jeopardize hundreds of species, including rare deep-sea sponges, known and ocean quahogs, a type of clam, in a part of the ocean designated a Marine Protected Area.

Plans for new oil extraction and a proposed new coal mine in northern England are overshadowing UK government efforts to persuade other countries to take stronger action to cut carbon emissions at COP26

The British government says UK oil and gas regulators will make the decision, after an environmental impact assessment and a public consultation.

With AP

13:26

Greenpeace sues Volkswagen for failure to act on climate change 

Greenpeace says it filed a lawsuit in Germany against Volkswagen,  alleging that the automaker has failed to do its part to fulfil the goal of limiting global warming.

13:20

Washington Post investigation finds greenhouse gas emissions vastly underestimated

"An examination of 196 country reports reveals a giant gap between what nations declare their emissions to be versus the greenhouse gases they are sending into the atmosphere," a Washington Post investigation found. 
12:54

US Congressional Delegation has arrived at COP26

A US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Glasgow. 

Among them is celebrity politician US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She told reporters her chief hope is to see the United States re-establish itself as a world leader in cutting climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, front, and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, second left, and other US politicians prepare for a group photo after arriving at the venue of the COP26.

Asked if she had a message to young activists who have instrumental in pressing governments to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters inside the conference site: “Well, I would say, ‘Stay in the streets. Keep pushing.’”

With AP

12:44

'Climate change is sexist,' says US envoy

"Climate change is sexist," said US Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, Environment, and Science Monica Medina as COP26 marked Gender Day. 
"The climate future is female," she insisted. "Now let's get to work."
12:37

Little Amal puppet brings 'seeds of hope' to COP26 

Little Amal, the puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian girl, opened COP26's lead event on Gender Equality. 
The activist introducing Amal said she was there to "represent all girls who could not be here," but also "work and fight so all little girls inherit the world that they deserve."
"Amal brought seeds with her today to physically share, to inspire, to represent hope," the young activist said. 
"I hope you remember that these seeds will not grow without work," she added. 
At the same event, COP26 President Alok Sharma recalled that women and girls were disproportionately impacted by climate change.
"We must empower women and girls to make the change," he said, urging "every single country to implement the plan" on gender adopted at COP25 in Madrid last year. 
Sharma also outlined a new initiative by the UK govt to "use climate finance to empower women and girls."
 
12:12

Little Amal puppet arrives at COP26

Little Amal is attending today's cover event for COP26 Gender Day. 
Watch it live here: 
12:08

Watch live: COP26 Presidency Event on Gender Equality

Today's cover event for COP26 Gender Day starts now. 
It will "bring together Ministers, civil society, business leaders and activists, and will drive progress through the announcement of new and strengthened commitments," organisers said. 
"This event will showcase some of the best and brightest examples of gender equality in climate action, sending a message that the time for gender-responsive implementation is now," they added.
Watch the event live here: 

11:55

READ: Why is there a huge iceberg melting outside COP26?

Scientists have brought an iceberg from Greenland to Glasgow to remind world leaders just how fast the ice sheets are melting.

If you weren't able to follow along on Monday, here are five takeaways from Day 8, including an impassioned speech by former US President Barack Obama.

You might also like