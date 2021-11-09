The clock is ticking at the UN climate summit, with only a few days left to strike a deal that will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“We’ve no time to lose,” said COP26 chairman Alok Sharma, invoking a “sense of urgency.”
Here is everything you need to know as Day 9 gets underway at COP26:
- Today is Gender Day at COP26 and the summit is turning its focus to gender-sensitive climate policies. 80 per cent of people displaced by climate change are women and children, according to UNFCC.
- Meanwhile, the hard work on the summit's 'final decision text' continues in negotiation rooms. Teams of two ministers — one from a rich country, one from a poor — have been assigned to oversee negotiations on each topic that will form part of COP26's cover deal, the UK Presidency said on Monday.
- South Korea became the latest country to backtrack on its pledge to phase out coal by 2030, just days after signing it.
Austrian minister takes 27-hour train ride to COP26
Many senior politicians, including Boris Johnson, have faced criticism for flying to a summit that's all about cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Climate activists mobilise against drilling project in Scotland
Environmental groups are pressing the UK not to approve drilling in an undersea oilfield north of Scotland.
They say it threatens marine species and will add to global warming.
Siccar Point Energy, in which oil company Shell has a stake, wants to extract oil from the Cambo field, west of the Shetland Islands.
A collection of 16 marine protection and climate groups, including Greenpeace UK, WWF UK, the Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth, are urging the British government to refuse the application.
The Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide says pipelines to export oil from the area could jeopardize hundreds of species, including rare deep-sea sponges, known and ocean quahogs, a type of clam, in a part of the ocean designated a Marine Protected Area.
Plans for new oil extraction and a proposed new coal mine in northern England are overshadowing UK government efforts to persuade other countries to take stronger action to cut carbon emissions at COP26
The British government says UK oil and gas regulators will make the decision, after an environmental impact assessment and a public consultation.
With AP
US Congressional Delegation has arrived at COP26
A US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Glasgow.
Among them is celebrity politician US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She told reporters her chief hope is to see the United States re-establish itself as a world leader in cutting climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution.
Asked if she had a message to young activists who have instrumental in pressing governments to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters inside the conference site: “Well, I would say, ‘Stay in the streets. Keep pushing.’”
With AP
'Climate change is sexist,' says US envoy
Little Amal puppet brings 'seeds of hope' to COP26
