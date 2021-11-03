It's finance day at COP26. After the World Leaders Summit wrapped up with major deals on deforestation and methane emissions on Tuesday, the UN climate conference turns its focus to the funds needed to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy.

If you weren't able to follow along on Tuesday, here are the six key takeaways from day 2 of COP26.

Here is what you need to know as COP26 finance day gets underway:

Today's discussions will focus on the developed countries failed promise to provide $100 billion a year to finance climate-related projects in the developing world by 2020.

The British government outlined plans to make the UK “the world’s first net-zero aligned financial centre.”

US President Joe Biden criticised Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia for not showing up to the COP26 climate change conference.