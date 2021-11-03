This content is not available in your region

COP26 latest: Focus turns to climate finance after world leaders summit wraps with major deals

Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden listen during the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event at the COP26, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow.
Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden listen during the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event at the COP26, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow.   -   Copyright  AP Photo
By Euronews

It's finance day at COP26. After the World Leaders Summit wrapped up with major deals on deforestation and methane emissions on Tuesday, the UN climate conference turns its focus to the funds needed to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy.

If you weren't able to follow along on Tuesday, here are the six key takeaways from day 2 of COP26.

Here is what you need to know as COP26 finance day gets underway:

  • Today's discussions will focus on the developed countries failed promise to provide $100 billion a year to finance climate-related projects in the developing world by 2020.

  • The British government outlined plans to make the UK “the world’s first net-zero aligned financial centre.”

  • US President Joe Biden criticised Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia for not showing up to the COP26 climate change conference.

10:59

READ: Russia at the forefront of climate change as desert expands in Kalmykia

Russian desert expands due to climate change

As desertification decimates the Russian Republic of Kalmykia, Europe’s most arid regions could suffer the same fate, if the climate crisis continues.
10:49

UK sets net-zero plan for its financial sector

The British government plans to make the UK “the world’s first net-zero aligned financial centre”, said  UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak during a speech on Wednesday.
As part of the initiative, UK financial institutions and publicly traded companies will be required to publish plans detailing how they will reduce their contribution to global warming, Sunak said. 

Top financial officials from around the world are meeting at the UN climate conference in Glasgow as the COP26 turns its focus to the funds needed to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy. 

10:40

It's finance day at COP26

09:58
Good morning and welcome again to our COP26 liveblog!

